[VOA 매일 영어] 단순 현재 동사 시제 

회화와 문법을 동시에 공부하는 Everyday English, VOA 매일영어 진행에 이은경입니다.

-Today we are talking about the simple present verb tense.

(오늘은 단순 현재 동사 시제에 대해 이야기하겠습니다.)

-The simple present is the most basic verb tense in English.

(단순 현재는 영어에서 가장 기본적인 동사 시제입니다.)

-It uses the simplest form of the verb.

(단순 현재는 동사의 가장 기본적인 형태를 사용합니다.)

-We add an -s or -es to the verb the third person singular.

(우리는 3인칭 단수형 동사에 -s 또는 -es를 붙입니다.)

그럼 언제 단순 현재를 사용하는지 알아보겠습니다.

1) repeated or usual actions (반복이나 일상적 행동을 나타낼 때 )

2) factual statements or generalizations (사실적 진술 또는 일반적인 것을 말할 때)

3) scheduled events in the near future (가까운 장래에 계획된 사건에 대해 이야기할 때)

4) current states or situations (현재의 상태나 상황을 나타낼 때)

다시 정리하면 습관적으로 하는 행동이나 변하지 않는 일, 현재의 상태나 가까운 장래에 있을 일을 말할 때는 동사의 원형 + s 또는 동사의 원형 + -es를 붙인 ‘단순 현재(simple present) 시제'를 사용합니다.

-Now, let’s hear how English speakers use this verb tense.

( 자, 이제 영어 원어민들은 이 동사 시제를 어떻게 사용하는지 들어보겠습니다.)

-Listen to an example about a repeated or usual action:

(반복 또는 일상적 행위에 대한 예를 들어보세요.)

She drinks coffee every morning.

그녀는 매일 아침 커피를 마십니다.

He drinks coffee every morning.

그는 매일 아침 커피를 마십니다.

-Next, we have a factual statement

(다음은 사실적 진술에 관한 예문입니다.)

Butterflies taste things with their feet.

(나비는 발로 맛을 봅니다.)

-This one is about a set event in the near future:

(이번 것은 가까운 미래에 예정된 행사에 대한 것입니다.)

The party starts at around 7 pm.

(파티는 저녁 7시쯤 시작됩니다.)

-And we use the simple present for stative verbs to express a current state or situation.

(그리고 우리는 단순 현재를 현재의 상태나 상황을 나타내는 상태 동사로 사용합니다.)

문장 들어보겠습니다.

Does Ram still live in North Carolina?

(램이 지금도 노스캐롤라이나에 살고 있나요?)

-Notice that the speaker used the word “does.”

(여기서 이 사람은 does라는 단어를 사용한 것을 주목하세요.)

-When we form questions in the simple present tense, we need to include the verb “do.”

(단순 현재 시제에서 질문 형태를 만들 때는 do 동사를 넣어야 합니다.)

-Negative statements in this tense also include “do,” like this:

(단순 현재 시제의 부정문도 마찬가지로 "do"가 들어갑니다.)

No, he does not live in North Carolina anymore.

(아니요. 그는 더 이상 노스캐롤라이나에 살지 않습니다.)

Everyday English, VOA 매일영어 오늘은 단순 현재 동사 시제에 대해 알아봤습니다.