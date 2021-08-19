[VOA 매일 영어] if vs whether –인지 아닌지 

Everyday English, VOA 매일 영어 진행에 이은경입니다. 오늘은 if와 whether이 어떻게 사용되는지 살펴보겠습니다. if와 whether는 미국인들이 일상 회화에서 매우 흔하게 사용하는 단어들입니다. 이 둘은 비슷하다고 생각하지만 쓰임에 차이가 있습니다.

-The worlds “if” and “whether” can be tricky for some English learners.

(if와 whether는 어떤 영어 학습자들에게는 까다로울 수 있습니다.)

-That is because they are sometimes interchangeable.

(왜냐하면 이 두 단어는 종종 서로 바꿔서 사용할 수 있기 때문입니다.)

-if and whether are words that connect two or more sentences or clauses.

(if와 whether는 둘 또는 그 이상의 문장이나 절을 연결하는 단어들입니다.) 즉 접속사 기능을 합니다.

-And, sometimes, both words can signal that there are two possibilities or choices for something.

(그리고 때로는 두 단어 모두, 어떤 두 개의 가능성이나 어떤 것에 대한 선택을 알리는 것일 수 있습니다.)

Other times, these words are not interchangeable.

(다른 경우에는 이 두 단어는 서로 바꿔서 사용할 수 없습니다.)

If는 ‘만약 ~ 이라면’ 이라는 가정을 나타내는 의미 외에도 명사절을 이끄는 접속사로 사용될 경우, ‘whether’처럼 ‘ ~인지, 아닌지’의 뜻을 갖고 있습니다.

-Today, I will give you a few examples of when you must use “whether” and cannot use “if.”

(오늘은 어떤 때 반드시 whether를 사용하고, if 는 사용할 수 없는지 몇 가지 예를 보여 드리겠습니다.)

부정사 앞에는 반드시 whether를 사용합니다.

-We use the word “whether” before infinitive verbs.

(우리는 부정사 (to + 동사) 앞에 whether를 사용합니다.)

I am wondering whether to get a book or magazine.

(저는 책을 살까 잡지를 살까 고민하고 있습니다.)

여기서 to get이라는 부정사를 쓰면서 whether를 사용하고 있습니다. 이 문장 속에는 두 가지 가능성, 즉 화자가 책을 살 수도 있고 잡지를 살 수도 있는 가능성을 내포하고 있습니다. whether대신 if라고 말하지 않았습니다.

I am wondering whether to get a book or magazine. (o)

I am wondering if to get a book or magazine. (x)

전치사 뒤에는 반드시 whether를 씁니다.

-We use the word “whether” after prepositions.

-In this next example, pay attention for the preposition and the word “whether,” which comes after it:

(다음의 예문에서는 전치사와 그 뒤에 오는 whether를 주목하십시오.)

Teachers are interested in whether schools will reopen soon.

(선생님들은 학교가 조만간 다시 개교할 것인지 여부에 관심을 두고 있습니다.)

이 문장에서는 전치사 in 뒤에 whether 이 이끄는 명사절이 따라오고 있습니다. 그리고 이 문장에는 학교가 조만간 다시 문을 열지, 열지 않을지, 두 가지의 가능성이 내포되어 있습니다.

Teachers are interested in whether schools will reopen soon. (o)

Teachers are interested in if schools will reopen soon. (x)

Everyday English VOA 매일영어 오늘은 if와 whether의 차이 살펴봤습니다.