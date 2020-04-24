[College Tours] University of Michigan

In this episode, we will explore the University of Michigan, located in Ann Arbor, MI. U of M offers 262 degree programs and prides itself for its world-class education. We will learn about the academically competitive Admissions process, meet international students, and discover Ross School of Business, ranked 10th Best Business School by U.S. News and World Report. Students experience four seasons here in the Midwest, and have a plethora of great restaurants and activities to enjoy. Get ready to discover the University of Michigan!