[College Tours] Chicago University

In this episode, we will explore the University of Chicago, located in Chicago, Illinois. This 130-year-old private research university ranks 6th among American universities and has produced the highest number of Nobel Laureates in the world. The university has 16,000 students, with international students making up 21% of its population. University of Chicago students do a lot more than attend class - with 400 recognized student organizations, there’s always an extracurricular activity to enjoy. Get ready to experience the University of Chicago!