[College Tours] University of California, Berkeley

In this episode, we will explore the University of California, Berkeley. Located just outside the city of San Francisco, UC Berkeley has a reputation for strong academics and student activism. In 2021 the university ranks as the #4 best university globally, and the #2 top public university in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report. Berkeley also ranks #22 among all national universities, and both its undergraduate engineering program and its computer science program rank #2 in the nation. In 2020 a Nobel prize for Chemistry was awarded to UC Berkeley professor Jennifer Doudna for her genome editing discovery. Outside of the classroom, Berkeley students have a history of fighting for freedom of speech and serving in organizations like the Peace Corps. Get ready to experience this global university - University of California, Berkeley!