[College Tours] Northwestern University

In this episode, we will explore Northwestern University, located near Chicago, Illinois. With a mere 8% acceptance rate, this is one of the most competitive schools in the U.S. Northwestern ranks 9th in the current U.S. News & World Report university rankings, and 25% of its student body is made up of international students. We will learn how these students aren’t simply learning, but are also bringing change into the world through their breakthrough research. Get ready to discover Northwestern University!