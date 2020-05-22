[College Tours] Northwestern University

2020.5.22 오후 5:00
360p | 66 MB
퍼가기
오디오 다운로드
방송 시작 시간
방송이 끝났습니다

In this episode, we will explore Northwestern University, located near Chicago, Illinois. With a mere 8% acceptance rate, this is one of the most competitive schools in the U.S. Northwestern ranks 9th in the current U.S. News & World Report university rankings, and 25% of its student body is made up of international students. We will learn how these students aren’t simply learning, but are also bringing change into the world through their breakthrough research. Get ready to discover Northwestern University!

최신 에피소드
2020.5.8
[College Tours] Chicago University
[College Tours] Chicago University
2020.4.24
[College Tours] University of Michigan
[College Tours] University of Michigan