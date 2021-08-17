[VOA 매일 영어] 비교할때 쓸 수 있는 표현 as…as

안녕하세요? Everyday English VOA 매일 영어 진행에 이은경입니다. 오늘은 무언가 비교할때 쓸수 있는 표현 As…As관용구 살펴보겠습니다.

-This star aloe needs as much water as this jade plant.

(이 스타 알로에는 이 제이드 식물만큼 물이 필요합니다.)

-The two plants need equal amounts of water.

(두 식물 모두 같은 양의 물이 필요합니다.)

-I just made an as…as comparison between the amounts or quantities of two things.

(저는 방금 두 개의 양 사이에 as…as 비교구문을 사용했습니다.)

amount와 quantity 두 단어 사용 잠깐 살펴보겠습니다.

한국어에서는 보통 amount나 quantity 둘 다 ‘양’이나 ‘수량’ 등 같은 뜻으로 해석하지만, 영어에서는 대개 amount는 셀 수 없는 양을, Quantity는 셀 수 있는 것을 표현할때 사용합니다. 그래서, 방금 들으신 바와 같이 물같이 셀수없는 것을 표현할때 equal amounts of water같은양의 물amount가 사용됐고, quantities of two things 두개의 양 2개와 같이 정확한 숫자로 표현할수 있을때, quantity라는 단어를 사용했습니다.

문장 한번 더 들어보겠습니다.

-The two plants need equal amounts of water.

(두 식물 모두 같은 양의 물이 필요합니다.)

-Notice that I used the word “much” with the noun “water”

(제가 much라는 단어와 명사 “물”을 사용한 것을 주목해보세요.)

-because “water” is an uncountable noun.

(왜냐하면 물은 셀 수 없는 명사이기 때문입니다.)

The Monday class has as many students as the Wednesday class.

(월요일 수업 시간은 수요일 수업 시간만큼 학생들이 많습니다.)

-I used the word “many” with noun student, because students are countable. (이때 명사 “학생”과 “many”를 사용했습니다. 왜냐하면 학생은 셀 수 있기 때문입니다.)

즉 셀 수 없는 것을 비교할 때는 “much”, 셀 수 있는 것을 비교할 때는 “many”를 사용하고 있습니다.

-We also use as…as comparisons to express inequality about amounts.

(우리는 똑같지 않은 양을 나타낼 때도 as…as 비교문을 사용할 수 있습니다.)

-For example, if my plants did not need the same amount of water, I could say: (예를 들어 제 식물들이 똑 같은 물이 필요하지 않으면 저는 이렇게 말할 수 있습니다)

-This star aloe does not need as much water as this jade plant.

(이 스타 알로에는 이 제이드식물 만큼 물이 필요하지 않습니다.)

The Monday class doesn’t have as many as students as the Wednesday class. (월요일 수업 시간은 수요일 수업 시간만큼 학생들이 많지 않습니다.)

Everyday English VOA 매일 영어 오늘은 as…as, as many as, as much as 비교할때 쓰는 표현 살펴봤습니다.