스웨덴 등 "유엔 코로나 지원계획 지지"...구호단체들 "대북 지원에 장애물 많아"

스웨덴과 몽골이 대북 지원이 포함된 유엔의 신종 코로나 대응 계획을 지지한다고 밝혔습니다. 미국의 대북 지원 단체들은 국제 제재 등 여전히 대북 지원에 장애물이 많다고 지적했습니다. 안소영 기자입니다.

스위덴이 신종 코로나바이러스 대응을 위한 유엔의 ‘국제 인도적 대응계획’을 환영하고 지지한다고 밝혔습니다.

[스웨덴 외교부 공보실] “Sweden welcomes the launch of Global Humanitarian Response Plan COVID-19. Sweden contributes with significant core funding to UN agencies, which allowed swift repositioning due to COVID-19. We plan to support the UN’s Global Humanitarian Response Plan. Sweden is a major donor of unearmarked core support to the humanitarian UN bodies. Sweden remains one of the largest humanitarian donors to the DPRK. Sweden’s humanitarian support to the DPRK is channeled through UN organisations, IFRC and non-governmental organisations with a presence on the ground. In light of the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 Sweden has also contributed SEK 40 million to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Contingency Fund for Emergencies.”

스웨덴 외교부 공보실은 26일 유엔 계획에 대한 입장을 묻는 VOA 질문에, 스웨덴은 유엔 인도주의 기구들을 지원하는 주요 기부국이자 최대의 대북 인도적 지원국 가운데 하나라며 이같이 말했습니다.

이어 스웨덴의 대북 인도적 지원은 북한에 주재하는 유엔 기구들과 국제적십자사연맹(IFRC), 비정부기구를 통해 이뤄지고 있다고 설명했습니다.

아울러 스웨덴은 ‘신종 코로나’사태와 관련해, 세계보건기구 (WHO) ‘긴급대응기금( Contingency Fund for Emergencies)에 4천 만 스위덴 크로네, 미화 4백만 달러를 기부했다고 덧붙였습니다.

몽골도 국제사회를 향한 유엔의 요청을 지지했습니다.

[몽골 외교부] “We are supportive of every effort that would help the countries fighting with coronavirus outbreak. We should be welcoming UN appeal for assistance to the countries affected by coronavirus, including DPRK in accordance with UN Resolutions.”

몽골 외교부는 26일 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서, 신종 코로나 발병에 맞서 싸우는 나라들을 돕는 모든 노력을 지지한다고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 북한 등 신종 코로나의 영향을 받는 나라들에 대한 유엔의 지원 호소를 환영해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

앞서 25일 안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장은 세계 최빈국들에서 신종 코로나바이러스에 대응하기 위해 20억 달러가 필요하다고 호소했습니다.

[녹취: 구테흐스 사무총장] “Today, we are launching a 2 billion US dollars global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against COVID 19 in the world's poorest countries. ”

미국의 대북 구호 단체들도 이번 유엔의 지원 계획을 환영했지만, 실질적인 지원에는 여전히 장애물이 많다고 지적했습니다.

다니엘 야스퍼 미국 친우봉사회 워싱턴지부장은 26일 VOA에 보낸 이메일에서, 전 세계 구호 단체들에게 기쁜 소식이라고 말했습니다.

하지만 동시에 국제 제재가 북한과 같은 나라들에게 필요한 지원을 전달하는 것을 가로막을 수 있다는 데 우려한다고 밝혔습니다.

[야스퍼 지부장] “At the same time, we are concerned that international sanctions may block needed aid delivery to several countries, such as North Korea. We, therefore, hope to see national governments join this effort by suspending broad sanctions during this global crisis and use this time to reconsider foreign policy choices that keep millions of people vulnerable and without access to needed medical supplies”

따라서 각 국이 국제 위기 기간 중에 제재를 중단함으로써 유엔의 노력에 동참하길 기대한다고 말했습니다.

또한 이 시기를 통해 수 백만 명의 사람들을 취약하게 만들고 필요한 의약품에 접근할 수 없도록 만드는 외교 정책을 재고하길 바란다고 덧붙였습니다.

북한 내 결핵 치료 사업을 벌여 온 미국의 한 지원 단체는 26일 VOA에, 각 국이 자국 내 신종 코로나 대응에 여력이 없는 상황이라고 지적했습니다.

따라서 이례적 규모의 자금을 어떻게 조달할 지, 국경을 전면 봉쇄한 북한에 개인보호용품 등 인도적 지원 물품을 어떻게 반입시킬 지 의문이라고 말했습니다.

이어 북한에 도움을 제안했지만, 북한이 응답하지 않고 있다고 말했습니다.

[미국 대북 구호 단체] “We have offered help, but NK is basically not responding. We can't send help if they won't receive it or make a way to receive it. They are not admitting to have any cases, so that also makes things more difficult.”

또 북한이 신종 코로나 발병 사례를 인정하지 않고 있는 것도 상황을 더 어렵게 만든다고 덧붙였습니다.

따라서 어떤 조치든 환영하지만, 이 같은 조치를 어떻게 현실화할 지는 큰 도전이 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

[미국 대북 구호 단체] “Any measures are, of course, welcome, but the practical working out of how this translates into reality on the ground in the current context will be the greatest challenge.”

워싱턴의 민간단체인 ‘전미북한위원회’의 대니얼 월츠 국장은 26일 VOA에, 신종 코로나 사태가 북한 등 빈곤국을 돕는 모든 구호 단체를 어렵게 하고 있는 만큼, 유엔의 계획이 고무적이라고 밝혔습니다.

하지만 북한을 둘러싼 독특한 환경이 이번 지원 계획에 대한 기대감을 줄인다고 말했습니다.

[월츠 국장] “Foreign travel to North Korea has been shut down since late January, and the country's quarantine procedures make it very difficult to ship goods in. Additionally, UN and U.S. sanctions add an additional layer of complexity, even though the State Department and the UN's 1718 Sanctions Committee have signalled their willingness to facilitate the approval of aid shipments. Banks and other private sector companies, for example, remain wary of facilitating even sanctions-exempt humanitarian transactions related to North Korea.”

지난 1월말부터 외국인들의 북한 여행이 막혔고, 북한의 방역 절차가 물품 반입을 매우 어렵게 만들고 있다는 겁니다.

게다가 미 국무부와 유엔 대북제재위원회가 지원 물자에 대한 승인을 촉진할 의향을 밝히고 있지만, 유엔과 미국의 제재는 지원을 더 복잡하게 만들고 있다고 지적했습니다.

[월츠 국장] “Banks and other private sector companies, for example, remain wary of facilitating even sanctions-exempt humanitarian transactions related to North Korea.”

예를 들어 은행과 민간 기업들이 제재 면제 대상인 북한 관련 인도적 거래 마저 경계하고 있다는 겁니다.

한편, 월츠 국장은 평양 이외 지역의 병원들의 장비 상황이 매우 열악하고, 북한의 신종 코로나 진단 능력이 매우 제한적인 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

[월츠 국장] “The country's hospitals, particularly those outside of Pyongyang, are very poorly equipped, and it appears that North Korea still has only a very limited capacity to diagnose COVID-19 cases. For now, Pyongyang is maintaining a strict social control strategy to prevent an outbreak from occurring in the country. But if that strategy fails, the consequences could be dire, and there will be a major need for a robust humanitarian response.”

아울러 현재 북한 당국이 신종 코로나 발병을 막기 위해 엄격한 사회 통제 전략을 유지하고 있다고 말했습니다.

월츠 국장은 하지만 이 전략이 실패하면 심각한 결과가 초래될 수 있다며, 대규모 인도적 대응이 필요할 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다.