퀸타나 “북한 고립 방식 ‘코로나’ 해결책 될 수 없어”

북한의 고립 방식은 신종 코로나바이러스 확산에 대응하는 해결책이 될 수 없다고, 유엔 북한인권 특별보고관이 밝혔습니다. 그러면서 북한 내 현황을 공개하고 국제 지원 단체의 접근을 허용할 것을 촉구했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

토마스 오헤아 퀸타나 유엔 북한인권 특별보고관은 9일 북한의 고립은 신종 코로나바이러스의 확산 위협에 대한 해결책이 될 수 없다고 강조했습니다.

퀸타나 특별보고관은 이날 스위스 제네바에서 열리고 있는 제43차 유엔 인권이사회에 참석해, 북한의 신종 코로나바이러스의 확산을 막기 위한 봉쇄와 방역, 환자 치료 등은 인권 기준에 맞춰 진행해야 한다며 이같이 말했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “Measures to contain and combat the spread of COVID-19, such as lockdowns and quarantines, as well as treatment of patients, should be carried out in strict accordance with human rights standards…Further isolation of the country is not the answer. The international community must respond accordingly and offer medical and scientific assistance.”

아울러 국제사회는 그에 맞춰 적절히 대응하고 의료와 과학 지원을 제공해야 한다고 덧붙였습니다.

퀸타나 특별보고관은 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 최근 인정한 것처럼, 북한 내 코로나바이러스의 확산이 주민들에게 심각한 결과를 초래할 수 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “As the Supreme Leader of the country recently recognized a widespread infection in the DPR Korea would entail serious consequences for their people. The reality is that many North Koreans are malnourished, suffering from stunted growth, and thus more vulnerable, if infected.

많은 북한 주민들이 영양 부족과 성장 부진을 겪었기 때문에 감염이 되면 더 취약할 수 있다는 겁니다.

이런 상황에서 북한은 의료 역량이 제한적이라면서, 병원과 의료기관들에 전기와 약품, 위생, 물이 부족하다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “Yet, the country has solely limited medical capabilities. Hospitals and other medical facilities lack adequate electricity medicine sanitation and water…Most critical health care needs are provided by international NGOs.”

북한 내에서 중요한 의료 서비스는 대부분 국제 비정부기구들이 제공하고 있다는 설명입니다.

퀸타나 보고관은 그러면서 북한이 의료 전문가와 인도주의 지원단체들의 완전하고 방해없는 접근을 허용해야 한다고 촉구했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “The government of the DPR Korea should allow full, unimpeded access to medical experts and humanitarian actors and relaxed restrictions on access to information.”

북한이 코로나바이러스 현황과 관련해 정보 접근에 대한 통제도 풀어야 한다는 겁니다.

퀸타나 특별보고관은 북한 내 인권 상황 전반과 관련해 가장 중요한 도전 과제는 북한에 어떻게 접근하고, 또 북한이 자초하고 있는 외부로부터의 고립을 어떻게 끝낼 것이냐 하는 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “What is the most important challenge of the human rights situation in the DPR Korea, which is how to access to the country, how to end the era of isolation that the DPR Korea continues to offer to the outside world.”

퀸타나 특별 보고관은 코로나바이러스 확산을 둘러싼 최근의 위기 상황으로 북한 주민들이 겪을 경제적 어려움에 다시 주목해야 한다고 말했습니다.

특히 대북 제재가 인도주의 단체의 지원 활동과 시장 움직임에 미칠 수 있는 유해한 영향에 주목해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 퀸타나 보고관] “This COVID-19 crisis brings again to our attention the economic hardship of the people in North Korea, and the detrimental impact of sanctions, in particular on the work of humanitarian organizations, and also market exchanges. I agree with the review of sectoral sanctions, and I reiterate my call to the UN Security Council to develop a comprehensive assessment of the negative effect of sanctions, especially on economic, social and cultural rights.”

제네바주재 한국대표부는 이날 회의에서, 코로나바이러스의 빠른 확산으로 북한 내 인권 상황이 더 악화될 수 있다며, 국제 사회가 지원할 준비가 돼 있어야 한다는 퀸타나 보고관의 권고 사항을 상기시키고 싶다고 밝혔습니다.

유럽연합대표부는 북한 내 인권 상황이 여전히 충격적이라면서, 실질적인 진전 상황이 없어 실망하고 있다고 지적했습니다.

그러면서 정치적 협상의 교착과 코로나바이러스 위협에 따른 북한의 고립 상황 심화가 인권 상황을 더 악화시키고 있다고 말했습니다.

호주대표부는 북한 정부가 대량살상무기의 개발을 다른 어떤 것보다 우선시하고 있다면서, 인권 존중은 한반도의 영구적 평화를 성취하기 위해 필수적이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 호주대표부] “The DPRK government has prioritized the advancement of its weapons of mass destruction programs over all else. Respect for human rights is essential to achieving permanent peace on the Korean peninsula. The international community must maintain pressure on the DPRK government to respect the human rights of all its peoples and abandon its WMD programs.”

북한 정부가 모든 주민들의 인권을 존중하고 대량살상무기를 포기하도록 국제사회가 압박을 이어가야 한다는 겁니다.

일본대표부는 북한에 의해 납치된 일본인 당사자는 물론 그 가족들이 나이가 들어가고 있다면서, 이같은 인권 침해 문제를 조속히 해결하는 것이 시급한 일이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.