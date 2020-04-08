[코로나와 북한 대응 2] “발병 숨기면 의료지원 어려워...정권 위기 자초할 것”

코로나바이러스 감염증 확산 위기 속에서 북한에 기존과 완전히 다른 대응을 요구하는 목소리가 높습니다. 방역을 위한 제재 해제와 인도적 지원을 요구하면서 감염 실태를 계속 숨기는 것은 설득력이 떨어진다는 지적입니다. 확진자가 없다는 북한의 주장이 의료 지원에 미칠 부정적 영향과 전문가들의 제안을 백성원 기자가 전해 드립니다.

“북한은 위기를 맞아 국제적 도움이 필요하다는 사실을 인정하고 구호 기구와 요원들이 방북해 긴급 의료 지원을 제공할 수 있도록 허용해야 한다.”

[필 로버트슨 휴먼라이츠워치 아시아 담당 부국장] “North Korea should recognize they need the world’s help in dealing with this crisis, and let international humanitarian aid and staff come into the country and help the urgently needed medical response.”

필 로버트슨 휴먼라이츠워치 아시아 담당 부국장은 ‘코로나 청정국’을 내세우는 북한 당국에 “세계가 북한을 도울 수 있도록 놔두라”고 호소했습니다.

대북 제재 여부와 별개로, 확진자가 전혀 없다는 북한의 주장과 불투명성이 인도적 지원을 방해하고 있다는 우려 때문입니다.

북한에 특히 큰 피해를 입혔던 천재지변이나 식량난 등과 달리 코로나바이러스 감염증은 전 세계를 ‘외부지원 필요국’으로 만들어 북한 특유의 ‘과장’을 받아줄 여유가 없다는 지적이 많습니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 “미국이나 서부 유럽 등 부유한 나라들도 코로나바이러스 치료를 위한 의료 활동으로 힘겨워한다”고 지적했습니다. “북한이 대량 감염으로 인해 심각한 어려움을 호소하지 않는 한, 확진자가 없다고 주장하는 나라를 돕기 위해 자국민을 제쳐놓고 나설 나라는 없다”는 설명입니다.

[로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “Right now wealthy nations (U.S., Western Europe) are seriously stretched in their need for medical care for Covid-19 treatment. Unless the North Koreans show a serious need because of large cases, no wealthy country is going to cut short its own people to help a country that claims it has no individuals with the virus.

실제로 미국과 유럽의 선진국들도 코로나바이러스 확산에 맞서 의료장비 확보에 총력을 기울이고 있지만 여전히 진단키트 등 방역용품 수급 부족에 시달리고 있습니다.

로버트슨 부국장은 “전 세계가 코로나바이러스 관련 지원을 필요로 하는 상황에서 지원 단체들도 자원 배분에 부담을 느낀다”고 말했습니다.

[필 로버트슨 휴먼라이츠워치 아시아 담당 부국장] “Since the entire world needs assistance in responding to Covid-19, donor resources are stretched – and no one wants to waste time arguing with a North Korea that is in denial. Donors will take their money elsewhere by going to help another poor country which is actually appreciative and welcoming of the assistance.”

이 때문에 “(발병 사실을) 부인하는 북한과 논쟁하느라 시간을 낭비하는 대신 재원을 다른 데로 돌려 그런 지원을 환영하는 다른 빈국을 돕게 될 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

핵무기 개발과 인권 침해, 자금 전용 문제가 끊이지 않는 북한을 언제까지나 외부 도움에 의존하도록 놔둘 수 없다는 누적된 인식도 지적됐습니다.

제임스 호어 전 평양주재 영국 대리대사는 “지원국들 사이에서 북한에 대한 피로감이 오랜 기간 쌓여왔다”며 “얼마나 많은 나라가 뭔가 하고 싶어 할지 모르겠다”고 말했습니다.

[제임스 호어 전 평양주재 영국 대리대사] “I am not sure how many countries actually want to do anything. Donor fatigue towards the DPRK has long set in.”

이처럼 세계 각국이 앞다퉈 강력한 방역 조치를 취하고 자국민 치료에 집중하는 상황에서 코로나바이러스 감염증 발병을 전면 부인하는 북한을 지원해야 한다는 호소는 설득력이 떨어진다는 지적이 많습니다.

킹 전 특사는 “코로나바이러스 감염자가 전혀 없다는 주장은 북한이 국제사회의 보건 지원을 필요로 한다는 주장을 정당화하기 어렵게 만든다”고 밝혔습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “The claim that the North needs international healthcare help is hard to justify with the claim that it is virus-free...I think the North Korean intransigence on assessment and monitoring and its claim to have no virus cases will not make it a sympathetic case for international assistance.”

또한 “(감염 실태) 평가와 관찰에 대한 북한의 비타협적 태도는 국제적 지원을 위한 공감을 얻어내지 못할 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

로버트슨 부국장은 “유엔과 국제사회 지원국들은 도움을 주려고 하는데 북한의 자존심과 ‘코로나 청정국’이라는 거짓말이 지원을 막고 있는 것은 매우 모순적”이라고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 “북한이 발병 지역에 대한 접근을 허용하지 않으면 인도주의 기구들의 실태 조사와 지원이 불가능하다”고 말했습니다.

[필 로버트슨 휴먼라이츠워치 아시아 담당 부국장] “What so ironic is the UN and international donors are ready to help, but Pyongyang’s pride, and its false narrative about being virus free prevents any aid from arriving. Without North Korea giving permission to access to Covid-19 affected areas, it’s impossible for international humanitarians to assess needs and provide support.

다만 대북 지원 경험이 쌓인 국제기구들이 이번에도 북한 당국의 경직성과 불투명성을 어느 정도 극복할 수 있을 것으로 보는 시각도 있습니다.

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권담당 부차관보는 “인도주의 기구들은 북한이 외부 지원에 대해 가하는 갖가지 제약을 20년 동안 경험해왔다”며 “많은 제약을 우회하는 방법을 확보했다”고 말했습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 부차관보] “Humanitarian organizations have had long experience, some 20 years, in dealing with the restrictions North Korea has posed to the bringing in of aid. UN reports often highlight North Korea's reluctance to share data beyond the bare minimum, its restrictions on access, the lack of free movement for humanitarian staff and the diversion of aid. And the organizations have found ways to get around many constraints although aid does not always reach the most vulnerable.”

그러면서도 “가장 취약한 계층에 지원이 닿지 않는 경우가 있다”며 “생명이 걸린 사례에 대해 국제기구와 공여국들은 북한 내에서 현지 실태를 자유롭게 평가할 수 있어야 한다는 점을 (북한에) 분명히 해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 부차관보] “In this case where lives are immediately at stake, it will be important for international organizations and donors to make clear that in operating in North Korea, they will have to be able to assess needs freely.”

코헨 전 부차관보는 “수년 간 구호 기구들은 그런 목소리를 내면 북한에서 추방될 것을 두려워해왔다”며 “하지만 이번에는 북한이 지원을 요청했고 김정은도 북한이 질병으로 뒤덮이는 것을 원하지 않기 때문에 국제사회가 지렛대를 갖고 있다”고 말했습니다. 그러면서 북한이 질병에 압도되면 “김정은 정권은 종말을 맞게 될 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[로버트 코헨 전 부차관보] “The agencies over the years have feared expulsion if they were to speak out, but the international community has leverage in this case because North Korea has requested the aid and even Kim Jong-un does not want his country overwhelmed by this disease. It could mark the end of his regime.”

다만 감염 실태 축소는 북한만의 문제는 아니라고 지적했던 호어 전 대리대사는 북한의 주장을 비현실적이라고 규정하면서도 대북 제재 또한 지원의 걸림돌로 평가했습니다.

[제임스 호어 전 평양주재 영국 대리대사] “Also, the widescale effect of sanctions does not make it easy to do even humanitarian work. Financial restrictions limit the work of all outside organizations whether humanitarian or diplomatic. To change this, as I understand the position, there would

have to be a relaxation of United States' sanctions, of which I have seen no sign.”

“대북 제재의 광범위한 영향으로 인해 인도주의 활동이 쉽지 않고 금융 제한이 인도주의나 외교 단체의 활동을 위축시키고 있다”는 진단입니다.

호어 전 대리대사는 “이런 상황을 바꾸려면 미국이 제재를 완화해야 하지만 그런 조짐은 보지 못했다”고 말했습니다.

전직 관리들과 전문가들은 북한이 코로나바이러스 확산 실태를 투명하게 공개하고, 외부 전문가들과 적극 공조하며, 국제 방역 기준을 준수해 희소성이 높아진 의료장비 등을 지원받기 위한 정당성을 갖추는 게 급선무라고 입을 모았습니다.

킹 전 특사는 북한이 “사실을 은폐하지 말아야 한다”며 “어떤 상황인지 국제사회에 알리고 보건 전문가들을 초청해 실태를 확인할 수 있도록 해야 한다”고 촉구했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “Honesty is the best policy. Don't cover up the facts. Let the international community know what is going on. Invite healthcare specialists to see what is going on. Furthermore, that is the best policy for its own people. They need to know what is happening in their own country, and covering up the facts will not help them prepare to deal with it.”

“북한인들도 자국 내에서 무슨 일이 벌어지고 있는지 알아야 하며, 사실을 감추면 그들이 대처하는 데 도움이 안 된다”는 인권 측면도 지적했습니다.

코헨 전 부차관보는 “북한이 효율적인 지원을 위해 구호 기구들과 충분히 협조해야 한다”며, “보건 상황을 정확히 평가할 수 있도록 정보 제한을 없애고 정치적 목적이 없는 독립적 전문가들의 정보 수집을 허용해야 한다”고 요구했습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 부차관보] “In order for humanitarian aid to be effective, North Korea must cooperate fully with aid agencies. This should mean lifting restrictions on information so that health conditions can be accurately evaluated, allowing data collection by independent experts divorced from political objectives, providing access to all people at risk in all parts of the country, including prisoners, increasing government attention to health care in rural areas, in particular by constructing new hospitals and medical facilities in these areas, allowing for full monitoring of aid provided.”

또한 수감자를 포함해 북한 전역에서 위험에 노출된 모든 이들에게 접근할 수 있도록 하고, 지방 병원과 의료 시설 신설을 통해 지방 보건에 대한 정부의 관심을 높이며, 외부 지원(배분)에 대한 감시를 허용해야 한다”고 요구했습니다 .

로버트슨 부국장은 “북한 지도부가 더는 속임수를 쓰지 말고 전염병 전문가와 의사가 정치적 개입을 느끼지 않은 채 업무를 수행할 수 있도록 놔둬야 한다”고 촉구했습니다.

[필 로버트슨 휴먼라이츠워치 아시아 담당 부국장] “North Korea’s leaders should stop playing games and let the epidemiologists and doctors do their job without political interference. This means letting medical personnel do real assessments of Covid-19’s spread, report transparently and publicly on what they find, assist the sick, and strictly follow WHO protocols in dealing with the pandemic.”

구체적으로는 의료인들이 감염증 확산의 실상을 평가해 이를 투명하고 공개적으로 보고하도록 허용할 것을 요구했습니다. 아울러 이들이 환자를 돌보고 세계보건기구(WHO)의 팬데믹(세계적 대유행병) 지침을 철저히 따를 수 있도록 배려해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

로버트슨 부국장은 특히 “북한은 수감 시설에서 감염증이 확산할 위험을 줄이기 위해 정치범과 비폭력적 범죄로 구금된 죄수들을 석방해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[필 로버트슨 휴먼라이츠워치 아시아 담당 부국장] “North Korea should release political prisoners and others convicted of non-violent crimes to reduce threat of widespread transmission in the prison system.”

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.