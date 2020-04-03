국무부 종교자유 대사 “북 강제수용소, 신종 코로나에 노출”

미 국무부 고위관리가 북한 내 강제 수용소 수감자들이 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증에 노출돼 있다고 지적했습니다. 열악한 수용소 환경이 감염 가능성을 높일 수 있다는 겁니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

샘 브라운백 국무부 국제종교자유 대사가 2일 북한의 열악한 수용소 실태를 지적하며, 수감자들의 신종 코로나바이러스 감염 가능성을 제기했습니다.

[브라운백 대사] “North Korea has a very high number, and we don’t know how many are in their gulag system that they have, and they would be under exceeding exposure to COVID.”

브라운백 대사는 이날 ‘종교적 소수집단에 미치는 신종 코로나바이러스의 영향’을 주제로 열린 언론 브리핑에서 “북한의 (수용소 수감자) 숫자는 매우 높고, 우리는 그들의 강제 수용소(gulag)에 얼마나 많은 사람이 있는지 알지 못한다”고 말했습니다.

그러면서 “그들(수감자)은 신종 코로나바이러스에 심하게 노출돼 있을 것”이라고 지적했습니다.

브라운백 대사는 북한 등 다른 나라들을 총칭해 “불행하게도 이런 수용소 일부는 수감자들을 매우 혼잡하고 비위생적인 환경에 가두고 있고, 수감자들은 그 곳에서 죽는다”고 비판했습니다.

[브라운백 대사] “And unfortunately in some of these prison situations too they allow their prisoners to be kept in very crowded, unsanitary conditions and they die there, and that’s just allowed by the government rather than being concerned at all for the health and safety of these – of their citizens, even though they may not agree with their religious practices.”

이어 이런 일이 종교적 관습에 동의하지 않는 시민들의 건강과 안전을 전혀 생각하지 않는 정부들에 의해 용납되고 있다고 말했습니다.

이 같은 브라운백 대사의 북한과 관련한 발언은 중국과 이란 등의 수용소 실태를 설명하는 과정에서 나왔습니다.

브라운백 대사는 북한 수용소의 열악한 실태에 대해 끔찍한 환경에서 탈출한 사람들, 즉 탈북민들의 목격담 등 개인들의 보고서 등을 기반으로 했다고 설명했습니다.

[브라운백 대사] “North Korea is one just because, again, of individual reporting, the eyewitnesses of people that have gotten out and escaped North Korea of the horrific conditions in those areas. But then just any of these, honestly, where you’ve got a tight crowded situation, we know how quickly and easily this virus spreads and how much you have to get on top of it if you’re a person that gets hit by very difficult symptoms with it.”

브라운백 대사는 (수감자들로) 붐비는 상황에 있는 어떤 수용소라 할지라도 이 바이러스가 얼마나 빨리 쉽게 퍼지는지, 또 매우 힘든 증상에 처해야 하는 사람들이 얼마나 많은 것을 감당해야 하는지 우리는 알고 있다고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.